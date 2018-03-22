FA roundup: Frank Gore, Dolphins agree to 1-year deal

Since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, Gore has been one of the most consistent runners in the NFL. He's surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in nine of his 13 NFL seasons, with more than 960 yards in each of the past seven years. For his career, Gore has compiled 14,026 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, with 77 rushing TDs. He needs just 75 yards to pass Curtis Martin for fourth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list.