FA roundup: Frank Gore, Dolphins agree to 1-year deal

Published: Mar 22, 2018 at 08:43 AM
Kevin Patra

Frank Gorewill be playing for his hometown team in 2018.

The veteran running back agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 34-year-old Gore was born in Miami and played for the University of Miami. Joining the Dolphins to close out his career could bring his journey full-circle.

Since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, Gore has been one of the most consistent runners in the NFL. He's surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in nine of his 13 NFL seasons, with more than 960 yards in each of the past seven years. For his career, Gore has compiled 14,026 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, with 77 rushing TDs. He needs just 75 yards to pass Curtis Martin for fourth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

Gore still has miles left on his legs. Behind a porous Indianapolis Colts offensive line last season, the aging veteran continued to find creases and move the pile. He's not going to break off 80-yard touchdowns but remains a workhorse.

The Dolphins have been checking out the veteran market for running backs, previously meeting with DeMarco Murray, in hopes to add a counterpart to pair with Kenyan Drake.

Also, the Dolphins and defensive end William Hayes agreed on a one-year deal, a source informed NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Hayes, a 10-year veteran, was traded to Miami in 2017 after five seasons with the Rams. He appeared in 10 games and recorded one sack.

Here are the other free-agent visits and signings that we're monitoring on Thursday:

  1. The New York Jets have agreed to terms on a deal with free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, Rapoport reports. Pryor, who played the 2017 season with the Redskins, is No. 33 in ATN's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.
  1. The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Damien Williams to a one-year deal for $1.5 million, his agent informed Rapoport. Williams is expected to miss most of the offseason as he recuperates from shoulder surgery. The Chiefs hope he'll be available for training camp.
  1. The Seattle Seahawks announced they've signed running back Mike Davis. Rapoport reported the sides agreed to a one-year deal. Davis took visits during free agency but decided to remain in Seattle where he was solid down the stretch last season.

The Seahawks' trade for Cleveland Browns defensive back C.J. Smith has been nullified. Smith will return to Cleveland.

  1. The New England Patriots re-signed linebacker Marquis Flowers to a one-year deal worth up to $2.55 million, Rapoport reported.

The Patriots also agreed on a one-year deal with offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, Rapoport reported per a source. Rapoport added Waddle might play left tackle for the Patriots given Nate Solder's defection to the Giants last week.

  1. The Dallas Cowboys signed wide receiver Deonte Thompson to a one-year contract for $2.5 million with a $1 million bonus.

Dallas also signed linebacker Joe Thomas and wide receiver Deonte Thompson.

  1. The Arizona Cardinals announced they re-signed offensive lineman Daniel Munyer to a one-year contract. Arizona also claimed former Texans wide receiver Cobi Hamilton off of waivers.
  1. Former Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines is visiting the New York Jets on Thursday and will visit the Cleveland Browns on Friday, a source told Garafolo.
  1. The Chicago Bears announced they re-signed linebacker John Timu to a one-year contract.
  1. The Atlanta Falcons announced they re-signed defensive end Derrick Shelby to a one-year deal. Rapoport reports Shelby's contract is a one-year deal worth $3.25 million with $2 million fully guaranteed.
  1. The New York Giants announced they have terminated the contract of wide receiver/kick returner Dwayne Harris, who spent the majority of last season on injured reserve after breaking his foot in October.
  1. The Oakland Raiders signed unrestricted free agent offensive tackle Breno Giacomini, the club announced Thursday. The team also re-signed backup quarterback EJ Manuel.
  1. The Minnesota Vikings signed former Bears guard Tom Compton.
  1. The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms with former Chiefs linebacker Ramik Wilson.
  1. The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with former Buccaneers offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, the team announced.
