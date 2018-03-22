Patriots re-signing left tackle LaAdrian Waddle

The Patriots have an insurance policy after losing long-time left tackle Nate Solder to the Giants.

New England has agreed to terms with LaAdrian Waddle on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

A 24-game starter over two and a half years to start his career in Detroit, Waddle has spent the past two seasons backing up both tackle spots under Bill Belichick. He visited the Cowboys last Friday before re-signing with the Pats.

Waddle, 26, provides experience if 2017 third-round pick Antonio Garcia isn't ready to replace Solder. Garcia missed the entirety of his rookie season after battling blood clots in his lungs.

Considering the importance of protecting Tom Brady's blind side, the Patriots could also opt for reinforcements early in the upcoming draft.