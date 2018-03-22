Terrelle Pryor agrees to terms on deal with Jets

Terrelle Pryor has a new home.

The New York Jets have agreed to terms with the free-agent wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, according to a source informed of the situation.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pryor, who also met with the Seattle Seahawks during his free-agent visits, was ranked No. 33 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

Jets safety Jamal Adams already welcomed Pryor to the team.

Pryor tallied a mere 240 receiving yards with one touchdown in nine appearances (two starts) with the Washington Redskins last year -- a far cry from his 1,000-yard campaign with the Browns in 2016.