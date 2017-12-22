Ezekiel Elliott's return, catch-rule update, White-Gronk rematch

Update on Panthers' ownership situation. League spokesman Joe Lockhart said the NFL was unaware of the four settlements alleged to have been made in relation to workplace misconduct allegations centered around Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, and the settlements will be looked at as part of the investigation the league is conducting into Richardson's behavior. Lockhart said an outside law firm will be used to investigate the allegations. Lockhart also said the league did not pressure Richardson to sell the team, a decision that was announced last Sunday, one day before the team announced that Richardson had ceded day-to-day control of the team. The upcoming sale has ignited concern in Charlotte that a new owner could move the team, but Lockhart said the league would prefer it to remain in place.