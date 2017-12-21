Larry Fitzgerald not sure what his plans are for 2018

The 2017 season is coming to an end for the Arizona Cardinals. Could this Sunday be the last time fans see Larry Fitzgerald play in Glendale?

The future Hall of Famer wideout contemplated retirement last season but eventually decided to return. As for if he will play another season, he remains uncertain.

"I'm going to take some time," Fitzgerald told Darren Urban of the team's official website. "Figure it out. I'll let you know, though."

The Cardinals have been eliminated from postseason contention. They take on the New York Giants at home Sunday. The All-Pro wide receiver has played his entire 14-year career for the Cardinals. He said he doesn't plan on treating this week any different from the others.

"I'll do what I usually do, say hello to my guys on the other team and go to the locker room. No different," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald has recorded 92 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has 1,217 catches for 15,371 yards and 109 touchdowns for his career. Fitzgerald has fond memories of his tenure in Arizona -- even if it does include recollections that would be viewed as particularly delightful.

"It's been a good ride," Fitzgerald said. "I've met a lot of great people and made a lot of wonderful memories. I wish we would've had some more wins. That first game at Sun Devil wasn't fun. I think it was against the Patriots. I remember [linebacker] Willie McGinest knocking me down on a crossing route and [safety] Rodney Harrison chasing me around, trying to hurt me. That wasn't a good day."

If this ends up being his final home game, the 11-time Pro Bowler has had an extraordinary career.