Ezekiel Elliott's extension part of shifting power dynamic in NFL

Alvin Kamara, the Saints' workhorse of a running back who ranks fourth in the NFL in scrimmage yards over the past two seasons with 3,146, is scheduled to make $807,500 in base salary this season. As a third-round pick, he has two years remaining on his rookie contract, which pays him a capped amount on a fixed length under the collective bargaining agreement. Under the current CBA, after Kamara's rookie contract runs out, the Saints will have the option to keep him from negotiating with other teams via the franchise tag, the compensation for which is also capped. (Although it is worth noting that Kamara's contract runs through 2020, which is also the last year of the current CBA.) The only way players have a chance of getting what they feel they have earned before reaching free agency is to withhold what their teams desperately need: their services.