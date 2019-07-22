Trent Williams not expected to report to camp

The Trent Williams saga in Washington appears far from over.

The Redskins' left tackle skipped minicamp in June and is poised to hold out from training camp.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Inside Training Camp Live that the expectation at this point is that Williams will not report with teammates to training camp on Wednesday, per multiple sources informed of the situation.

The issues with Williams goes back to a health scare suffered earlier this spring. Williams had a growth on his head that doctors had to remove. Coach Jay Gruden indicated when the left tackle skipped mandatory minicamp that Williams was upset that the team physicians didn't catch the growth sooner.

Rapoport also reported last month that in light of everything, Williams would also like his contract reworked.

At this stage, the issues appear to be a little bit of all of the above. Garafolo noted that Williams' plans appear open-ended and it could take a while before the left tackle reports to the Redskins.

If Williams stays away through training camp and into the regular season it would create a mammoth hole on the Redskins' offensive line. Not only is the 31-year-old Williams among the top offensive tackles in the entire NFL, the downgrade to potential replacement Ereck Flowers -- who flamed out with the Giants -- is Brobdingnagian.

Rapoport added on ITC Live that Williams might have to undergo additional procedures on his head to ensure everything is kosher. The left tackle would then need to be medically cleared before he can return to the field. Given the seriousness of the medical matter, Williams being cleared might not be a given, whenever he finally reports for work.