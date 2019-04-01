Redskins' Trent Williams should be fine after health scare

Washington Redskins star left tackle Trent Williams has spent the last several weeks dealing with a medical scare that at one time appeared to be very serious. Now, sources say, Williams should be ready for training camp.

Williams' health issue was related to growth or tumor on his head that had doctors worried it was malignant. Williams had the growth removed and at this point, should be unaffected once he recovers.

Both the team and Williams politely declined comment.

Teammates have been under the impression until recently that Williams could miss the season. That is not a worry now. That said, expect him to very cautious and not do much in the spring.

Williams has battled health issues over the past few seasons, though all football-related. He missed time last season with thumb, knee and rib injuries. The previous year, he played through a torn patellar tendon, then had surgery after the season.

Barring any complications from this latest issue, Williams should be OK moving forward.

