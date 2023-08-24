Ezekiel Elliott 'a good fit' with Patriots, hopes to complement Rhamondre Stevenson in backfield

Coming off career lows of 876 yards and 3.8 yards per carry, the question is how much the 28-year-old has left in the tank. Elliott isn't worried about the outside perception.

"I don't think any outside entity could put more pressure on me than any pressure I have for myself," he said. "So, it's not really to go out and prove anything to anyone but just go out there and show what kind of player I am."

Zeke profiles to share carries behind three-down back ﻿Rhamondre Stevenson﻿ and seems likely to get the bulk of the red zone work, where he still showed prowess last season, earning 12 touchdowns. Elliott's pass-blocking ability -- which remains among the best in the league -- should also earn him some snaps in non-rushing situations.

"He's a back that has a similar running style as me," Elliott said of Stevenson, "so I think we'll be able to complement each other very well."