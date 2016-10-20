Exec: Each player in 'Bama front 7 will be picked in Rounds 1 or 2

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt expects DL Jonathan Allen to be a top-seven pick and sees LB Reuben Foster as a mid-to-late first-round selection. OLB Tim Williams said in January that his draft feedback was in the first- or second-round range, as well. LB Ryan Anderson leads the team in tackles for loss with 8.5, and at times can be just as effective as Williams as a pass rusher. Anderson gave some thought to entering the 2016 draft. Senior DE Dalvin Tomlinson's draft value isn't quite as clear, but he's a stout run-stopper at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, and is now in his third season as a significant contributor on the defensive line.