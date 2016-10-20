 Skip to main content
Exec: Each player in 'Bama front 7 will be picked in Rounds 1 or 2

Published: Oct 20, 2016
Chase Goodbread

The Alabama front seven that has been swallowing opponents whole this season might not have a weak link anywhere.

An NFL personnel executive told NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah that he expects every player in the Crimson Tide's front seven to be selected in the draft's first or second round. That's a mouthful. But is it far-fetched?

Let's dive in first with the seniors who are certain to be available in the 2017 draft.

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt expects DL Jonathan Allen to be a top-seven pick and sees LB Reuben Foster as a mid-to-late first-round selection. OLB Tim Williams said in January that his draft feedback was in the first- or second-round range, as well. LB Ryan Anderson leads the team in tackles for loss with 8.5, and at times can be just as effective as Williams as a pass rusher. Anderson gave some thought to entering the 2016 draft. Senior DE Dalvin Tomlinson's draft value isn't quite as clear, but he's a stout run-stopper at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, and is now in his third season as a significant contributor on the defensive line.

That leaves just two more in the group, both underclassmen:

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, and nose tackle Da'Ron Payne.

Payne has been a wrecking ball on the interior of opposing offensive lines, showing impressive strength in shedding blockers, as evidenced here against Tennessee. As for Hamilton, he's only one tackle off the team lead, behind Foster, and already has made 7.5 tackles for loss. Payne is a true sophomore, while Hamilton is a junior.

With Payne not even eligible for the 2017 draft, it will be at least another year and a half, if not more, before the personnel executive's assessment can be fully judged. Regardless of whether they're all selected within two rounds, it's easy to see why the Crimson Tide defense is one of the nation's stingiest.

