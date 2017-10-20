Evolution of NFL offenses could be boon for next wave of QBs

2. Will Josh Rosen rally the Bruins to a strong finish? I know some folks hate this point, but winning matters at the quarterback position. In draft meetings, it's much easier to sell a quarterback coming off a 9-10 win season than it is to justify why this "elite" player could only muster 4-5 wins last season. Rosen hasn't played poorly this year, but he has been a little inconsistent. The major issues at UCLA are on the defensive side of the ball. However, evaluators will be closely following Rosen to see if he can overcome some shortcomings on the roster and help lead UCLA to a strong finish.