Elliott, Henry don't diminish lofty draft status at combine

Published: Feb 26, 2016 at 09:40 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott and Alabama's Derrick Henry did nothing to diminish their status as the 2016 NFL Draft's top-rated running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday.

As Henry was impressive in the jumps (tied for second in the broad and fifth in the vertical among running backs), Elliott blazed a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, good for fifth among running backs.

"I saw what I thought I would see from (Elliott and Henry) today," NFL Media draft analyst Mayock said. "Solid, all-around days from both Elliott and Henry."

With NFL Media draft expert mock draft projections as a guide, Elliott appears to be a near lock to be a first-round pick. Meanwhile, Henry -- the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner -- might need to show a little extra something to entice a team to select the 6-foot-3, 247-pound behemoth of a back on the draft's opening night.

Alabama's recent history in the NFL at the position has been scattershot. While Eddie Lacy has been told to get into shape and Trent Richardson has entered a vagabond existence in the pros, T.J. Yeldon had a promising rookie season and Mark Ingram was a 2014 Pro Bowl selection. This doesn't do Henry any favors.

"When you're an Alabama back people question whether or not you're overworked," Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Media analyst Marshall Faulk said. "So today for Derrick Henry, it was about proving that he's just not another Alabama running back. He ran well for a guy his size, and he caught the ball pretty well today for a guy who didn't catch a lot of balls at Alabama."

Beyond the top backs

At the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, David Johnson -- a little-known running back from Northern Iowa -- tore through his on-field workout. He was a top performer in every event but the 20-yard shuttle. He parlayed that combine performance into a third-round draft spot to the Arizona Cardinals and then a standout rookie season.

Who might be the lesser-known running backs in this year's draft who could experience a similar rise as Johnson did in 2015?

A trio of backs might have thrown their names into that hat: Alabama's Kenyan Drake, California's Daniel Lasco and Notre Dame's C.J. Prosise.

"Kenyan Drake made some money today," former NFL running back and current NFL Media analyst Maurice Jones-Drew said.

Drake posted a 4.45 40 (third-best for RBs) and had a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

"In this day and age, he could come into a team right now and be a third-down back," NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Lasco was among the workout wonders on Friday, and now has hope that an injury-riddled 2015 won't cost him a draft spot.

"Daniel Lasco, nobody knows about because he had a hip injury and only played three or four games," Mayock said. "At the East-West game, he opened my eye. He ran well in the 40 and caught the football well. He'll be a natural out of the backfield for somebody next year."

Prosise -- a member of NFL Media reporter Albert Breer's 2016 combine Spandex All-Star Team -- finished with the seventh-best vertical jump (35 1/2 inches), and eighth-best 40 time (4.48) and broad jump (10 feet, 1 inch) among running backs. However, he is a prospect to monitor closely this draft season.

"Prosise only played running back one year in college. He played the slot (receiver spot). He was a defensive back. He's a big back. He's really intriguing," Mayock said. "There's a lot of upside to this kid."

Tunsil saves some for pro day

Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil opted to skip the combine's runs and jumps, and is saving himself for Ole Miss' pro day on March 28. This was big news.

Tunsil did, however, put on a show in the positional drills.

Tunsil is a unanimous choice by NFL Media draft experts to be the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He is Daniel Jeremiah's top-rated player, and Mayock's top-ranked offensive tackle.

Competition for Tunsil?

Mayock proposes that Tunsil's grip on the top tackle spot has a challenger in Notre Dame's Ronnie Stanley.

"To me Ronnie Stanley is a top 10 pick. Would you pick him No. 3 overall?" Mayock said. "I think he's closer to Tunsil than a lot of people do, so I think he could be in the conversation, also."

Conklin shows well

Tunsil and Stanley aren't the only offensive linemen pegged for slots in the first round of the 2016 draft. Another is Michigan State offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who NFL Media draft experts project as a mid-to-late first-rounder.

"He's so consistent," Jeremiah said. "I went to the game against Alabama where Michigan State got crushed, (Conklin) was the one guy that held up well in that contest."

Conklin came out of a small high school and without any major college football scholarship offers. His rise from walk-on to all-Big Ten honoree helps fuel his approach to the game.

"I just go about my business. I'm the type of guy who keeps my head down," Conklin said. "I'll show you how I play once I put you on the ground and on your back. I get back up and walk back to the huddle and don't say anything. I thnk that goes to show something in your game."

Gronk runs well in 40

In case you haven't already heard, Kansas State's Glenn Gronkowski -- the younger brother of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski -- participated in this year's combine.

As a fullback, he faces a long road toward being selected in the 2016 NFL Draft and earning a spot on a 53-man roster.

"He's going to have to do all of the dirty jobs ... play fullback, play halfback, block linebackers, block defensive ends, play special teams," Mayock said.

Gronkowski dropped a 4.71 40 time.

"That's a good time for a 239-pounder," Mayock said.

"Because he's a Gronkowski, you have to say he was cruising," NFL Network host Rich Eisen added.

Glenn fared better in the 40 at the combine than his more famous brother did at the 2010 combine. Of course, Rob didn't run because he was still recovering from a back injury that kept him out of his final college season at Arizona.

Poor fella

Arkansas offensive tackle Denver Kirkland was called "a little bit of a waist-bender," by Mayock. This was the first on-air "waist-bender" reference of this combine.

In case you're not familiar with Mayockisms, this isn't a compliment.

Follow Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW