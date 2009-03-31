Elliott Draft Grades test

Draft Grades test
2021 NFL Draft class rankings: Bears, Chargers, Jets top the board
The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
AFC South draft grades: Jaguars set foundation for new era; Colts play long game
Did the Jaguars send their reboot into overdrive with a Clemson-led 2021 NFL Draft haul? How did the Colts, Texans and Titans fare? Dan Parr provides the division's draft report card.
NFC South draft grades: Panthers, Falcons add enticing talent; Saints surprise (again)
How did NFC South teams grade out in the 2021 NFL Draft? Are the Super Bowl champion Bucs even scarier? Did the Panthers make the right decision in Round 1? Will the Saints regret another bold pick? Gennaro Filice provides the division's draft report card.
AFC North draft grades: Browns boost defense; Steelers help Ben Roethlisberger
The Browns showed out in front of a home crowd during the 2021 NFL Draft. How did the division-rival Bengals, Ravens and Steelers fare? Dan Parr has the AFC North report card.
NFC North draft grades: Bears flip the script with Justin Fields; Lions forge an identity
How did the four NFC North teams fare in the 2021 NFL Draft? The Bears certainly have a spring in their step after acquiring a shiny new quarterback, while the Lions' new regime clearly has a plan. Gennaro Filice provides grades for each draft haul.
AFC West draft grades: Chargers ace test; Raiders perplex
Did the gap between the Chiefs and their AFC West rivals narrow during the 2021 NFL Draft? Dan Parr has the division's report card.
NFC West draft grades: 49ers got it right with Trey Lance; Rams took historic gamble
How did each team in the highly competitive NFC West perform in the 2021 NFL Draft? Did the 49ers' do the right thing at No. 3? Will the Rams' historic gamble pay off? Gennaro Filice has the division's report card.
AFC East draft grades: Jets all in on Zach Wilson; Bills double down on D-line
AFC East teams made some major noise in the 2021 NFL Draft, with two of the four squads holding multiple first-round picks. How did the hauls for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets and Patriots grade out? Dan Parr has the division's report card.
NFC East draft grades: Eagles jump up ... and Dave Gettleman trades down!
In the wake of an embarrassing season in the NFC East, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia and Washington entered the 2021 NFL Draft with plenty of room for improvement. How does each team's haul grade out? Gennaro Filice has the division's report card.
2020 NFL Draft class rankings: Ravens, Cowboys, Vikes clean up
Which teams nailed the 2020 NFL Draft? Who left something to be desired? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
NFC South draft grades: Bucs and Panthers continue makeovers
New Orleans won the NFC South by a whopping six games last season, but extreme makeovers in Tampa Bay and Carolina figure to ramp up competition. Who had the best draft haul? Gennaro Filice has the division's report card.