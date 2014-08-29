Eleven things you need to know about weekend's CFB games

Published: Aug 29, 2014 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Jameis Winston_130902_Wide

If Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston is to become just the second two-time Heisman Trophy winner ever -- joining former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin -- the quest should make an impressive start Saturday against Oklahoma State. In a nationally televised game at a neutral-site venue, Winston will get to take his shots against a retooled defense (seven new starters) for a Cowboys team that has been given far less than a puncher's chance to beat the defending national champion Seminoles.

Brooks: Hill dynamic in debut

Kenny Hill's dynamic debut thrust Johnny Manziel's predecessor among the top quarterbacks to track in the coming years, Bucky Brooks says. More ...

But the third-year sophomore will be hard-pressed to top his season debut from a year ago. In FSU's season-opening 41-13 win over Pittsburgh last year -- in fact, it was his career debut, as well -- Winston completed an incredible 25 of 27 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns.

Here are 10 other things you need to know about Saturday's college football games:

  1. First, cross your fingers that 8:30 a.m. ET never becomes a popular time slot for college football. Toe meets leather earlier than ever Saturday when Penn State and UCF take the game international in the Croke Park Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Nittany Lions star sophomore QB Christian Hackenberg will join you for coffee (ESPN2). Good morning, sunshine.

» Predictions for top 10 college games of Week 1

  1. Three random intrigues: 1) Braxton Miller-less Ohio State against Navy (Noon ET, CBS); 2) Michigan hosts Appalachian State (Noon ET, ESPN2) for the first time since this happened; and 3) Former Florida linebacker Bam Hardmon will be on the wrong sideline on Saturday in the Swamp as the defensive line coach of the Idaho Vandals.
  1. Auburn's Gus Malzahn has one of the most talented backup quarterbacks in the SEC in Jeremy Johnson, who will start against Arkansas in place of Heisman Trophy candidate Nick Marshall. If Marshall is healthy all year, it could be some of Johnson's most significant action of the season. Don't be surprised if the youngster lights up the scoreboard like a veteran.
  1. Nothing like a game of football to distract USC fans from the soap opera that has overcome the Trojans program in the last week, including an allegation of racism and a bizarre and embarrassing hoax. Fresno State, without Derek Carr around to move the chains, isn't expected to provide much resistance. If the Bulldogs pull a stunning upset, Steve Sarkisian's first season will already seem awfully Lane Kiffin-like.
  1. For those old enough to remember when a power running game and the ability to stop it were the laws of winning in college football, the LSU-Wisconsin game should be an old-school, throwback treat (9 p.m. ET, ESPN). Three running backs from these schools were drafted in April (Jeremy Hill, Alfred Blue, James White) and more are on the way.
  1. That LSU-Wisconsin game will also feature some significant NFL prospects, like Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon and LSU left tackle La'el Collins. In what could be a grand opening of sorts, also witness the debut of super-frosh running back Leonard Fournette of LSU. He's not expected to start, but he should see the field and take his first crack at meeting some unfairly lofty expectations.
  1. Something to keep an eye on in the Alabama-West Virginia game (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC): Minus suspended middle linebacker Trey DePriest, the Crimson Tide will be without its most trusted defensive signal-caller. That's no small loss against a hurry-up, no-huddle WVU attack that will be looking to catch Alabama's defensive front seven still unsettled at the snap. Relative rookies Rueben Foster and Reggie Ragland will be hard-pressed to pick up DePriest's slack from a recognition standpoint.
  1. Decades-downtrodden SMU gets a tough look at the measuring stick against Baylor on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1). Bears senior quarterback Bryce Petty should fly out of the Heisman gate in spectacular fashion.
  1. UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley will open his season on the road at Virginia in a rare Pac-12/ACC regular-season matchup. If his Heisman campaign is to get off to as good a start as Petty's probably will, he'll have to find plenty of holes in the Cavaliers' secondary.
  1. On Monday night, Miami (Fla.) star linebacker Denzel Perryman will make his season debut at Louisville (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). He might not be the best NFL prospect in Papa John's Cardinal Stadium that night, but he might be the most fun to watch (see why).

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE