Eleven things you need to know about weekend's CFB games

If Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston is to become just the second two-time Heisman Trophy winner ever -- joining former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin -- the quest should make an impressive start Saturday against Oklahoma State. In a nationally televised game at a neutral-site venue, Winston will get to take his shots against a retooled defense (seven new starters) for a Cowboys team that has been given far less than a puncher's chance to beat the defending national champion Seminoles.