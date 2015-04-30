Eight surprises from first round of 2015 NFL Draft

1. Williams slides out of top five: The No. 1 overall player on some draft boards, Leonard Williams, somehow slipped to the New York Jets at No. 6. Every team drafting ahead of Gang Green, except the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 1, were thought to be legitimate threats to take Williams, and one by one, they all passed. Jets fans have been known to boo the club's first-round pick when the draft venue was New York City's Radio City Music Hall, but something tells us even the toughest critics would have approved the Williams pick back in the Big Apple. NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock noted that the Jets' interior defensive line is already stout with Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson, but a player of Williams' caliber was just too enticing to pass up.