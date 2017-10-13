Early look at teams that could be in 2018 NFL Draft QB market

In order to make a determination about whether to pursue a QB at the top of the draft next spring, the Browns needed to see Kizer start some games this fall. However, I thought it would be best to hold off on playing him until the last 5-6 weeks of the season. They could have given Kizer the last handful of games to audition for the 2018 starting role. They didn't wait that long. They rushed him into action and this is the result: You have a winless team, a rookie quarterback with very little confidence and 11 long weeks to go. -- Daniel Jeremiah