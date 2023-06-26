Eagles WR Devon Allen runs 13.04-second 110M hurdles, tied for fourth-fastest in world this year

Allen's next race will take place at the USATF Outdoor Championships, scheduled for July 6-9 at the University of Oregon -- the 28-year-old's alma mater.

Should he qualify for the U.S. team with a top-three placement there, Allen would then be slated to race at the World Athletics Championships, where he was disqualified for a false start in the 110-meter hurdles final in 2022.

Only there's an extra hurdle in the way of Allen's hopeful redemption.

The World Athletics Championships take place from Aug. 18-27, during the heart of Eagles training camp. That's crunch time for a player who has never taken a regular-season snap and has set his sights on making Philly's practice squad or better.

"Yeah, I still don't have a plan of what I'm gonna do with Worlds being, you know, during training camp," Allen told KPIC 4 in an interview last week preceding Saturday's Grand Prix. "Obviously, it'd be nice to compete at Worlds and also it would be nice to be at training camp so I can make the 53-man roster. So, obviously it's gonna be a little bit of a decision, but I'm not going to worry about that, like I said, until I make the world championship team. USA is a competitive meet. Just got to focus on doing that first."