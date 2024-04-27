 Skip to main content
Eagles trade up to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of franchise legend, in Round 5 of 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 03:21 PM
Kevin Patra

The Philadelphia Eagles kept it in the family in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Philly traded up to the No. 155 pick to select Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of former Eagles third-round Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr.

The Eagles traded the No. 164 overall pick and a sixth-rounder (201) to Indianapolis to select Trotter.

Trotter Sr. coached his son from an early age to be a similar type of enforcer at linebacker to how he played back in the day. The younger Trotter lacks ideal size at 6-foot and 228 pounds, but his hitting prowess isn't questioned. Neither was his leadership, which was roundly praised at Clemson.

If there's a weakness in his game right now, it's probably in coverage, where Trotter can be a little stiff and guilty of being too grabby. He also can miss some tackles because of over-aggressiveness or shaky angles to the ball.

However, Trotter should be able to make his mark as a two-down run-stopper and special teamer. If his toughness, intangibles and NFL bloodlines are an indication, he might be able to carve out a longer-than-expected career in the league.

Trotter joins an Eagle club where he grew up locally, playing high school ball at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.

During a pre-draft media session, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked about the possibility of selecting local players like Trotter, whose father is an Eagles team Hall of Famer.

"I'm biased towards our hometown players. I'm biased towards the people who have legacy with this franchise," Roseman said on April 16, via the team website. "So, I think that's hard, and I think that's why, you know, when Coach talked about getting a lot of the information and trying to get myself out of that moment, and you know, just trying to make the best decision for the Philadelphia Eagles and not make it an emotional decision."

Not only did Roseman draft Trotter, but he traded up to acquire the son of a club great.

