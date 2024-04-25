Will 2024 NFL Draft be historical family affair?

"I believe in bloodlines," Lynch said Monday, via team transcript. "I really do. I mean, I think there's evidence that you should. Then you have to step away from that and you have to evaluate it. And that's sometimes difficult to do and that's why a lot of different eyes, a lot of different perspectives.

"These guys, there's some inherent pressure on who their dad is, but there's also some good genes and I think that matters. And so, it's exciting that you have all these great, I mean, we're talking Hall of Fame players and great players and brothers of players and it's really fun. T.O. was out here at the local pro day and his son Terique performed really well and that was pretty cool. I saw him running at me and I played against T.O. a lot and there was something in that stride that was very familiar. It was something about the gait. And it's crazy how those things translate. Is that just gene pool? Is that modeling the way they watch their dad run? It's interesting to me but it's a fun element to this year's draft that I think is going to be interesting to watch to see how it unfolds."