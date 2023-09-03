Around the NFL

Eagles' James Bradberry having 'fun' taking some reps at nickel corner: 'It's a different world in there'

Published: Sep 03, 2023 at 08:46 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

A year ago at this time, James Bradberry was gearing up to prove he still had it with the Eagles after becoming a cap casualty of the Giants.

Now, he's the owner of a three-year extension in the wake of a career year, trying on different hats as a leader in Philly's vaunted secondary.

"It's been fun," Bradberry said this week about spending time at nickel corner during camp, per the team’s website. "It's a different world in there that I'm not used to. I'm trying to get adjusted to it and learn more. I think it's helping my overall knowledge of the game."

Related Links

Although the 6-foot-1, 212-pound boundary CB isn't making any permanent switches, adding another layer of versatility both to his game and to the team's defensive backfield can only be a positive.

The 30-year-old has 18 career interceptions and 99 passes defensed in seven seasons lining up on the outside, including three picks -- with his first-ever score -- and 17 deflections for the Eagles last year on his way to second-team All-Pro honors.

He'll line up there again opposite teammate Darius Slay, with Avonte Maddox slated to be the go-to in the slot, but Philadelphia's other four corners on the 53-man roster have 11 games played (all by Josh Jobe) and zero starts combined among them.

Bradberry's time fine-tuning his craft by checking out life as an inside corner, where run support is more crucial and there's far more commotion, should help him bring the younger core up to speed while preparing him to step in for any injuries or to aid creative play-calling by new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

"He just asked me to get in there to pretty much, one, help me with my overall knowledge of the game, and then you just never know how the league works," Bradberry said of Desai's request. "Of course, we have a set number of DBs that are going to be in there. It's a long season. Injuries always happen. You never know when my name and number might be called to get in there.

"Having me take some reps in there can help us for the future. You just never know. Offenses are so developed, and they've got so many weapons -- like with tight ends, big receivers, they line up guys wherever. They also line up receivers in the backfield, so having a bigger corner who can line up inside and take nickel reps or even line up at safety, I feel like it helps you as a play-caller."

For a defense that ranked first in passing yards allowed and top five in interceptions last year, Philadelphia doesn't necessarily need to fix what isn't broken by moving Bradberry around.

There's no problem with enhancing an already championship-caliber defense, though.

Related Content

news

Cowboys, RT Terence Steele agree to terms on five-year, $86.8 million extension

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to terms on a five-year, $86.8 million extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per Steele's agent. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and a max value of $91.8 million, Pelissero added.
news

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb has chance to 'fly around and cause havoc' in return to Vic Fangio's defense

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's restoration to the sideline after a one-year hiatus also restored his working relationship with Bradley Chubb -- and the two-time Pro Bowler is optimistic about what their reunion can achieve. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp visiting specialist in Minnesota to further understand hamstring issue

Cooper Kupp is getting an extra look at his hamstring. The star Rams wide receiver is in Minnesota today visiting with a body specialist to further understand the root of his injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott believes Cowboys offense loaded with plenty of 'playmakers'

Dak Prescott believes the 2023 Dallas Cowboys offense is poised for brighter Sundays thanks to the roster being locked and loaded with playmakers. 
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell unworried about facing Chris Jones: 'Until he's in the building, it's not a concern'

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says his team isn't going to worry about what-ifs about whether Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones plays Week 1.
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa in win-now mode: 'More than ever, I just want to win some games'

Ahead of his eighth NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said he's approaching the game with an increased emphasis on winning, knowing that the Bolts' window at greatness doesn't stay open long.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Confidence 'very high' we can win NFC North

Speaking with reporters Friday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discussed the unusual amount of hype surrounding the 2023 team and his "very high" confidence in the Lions' ability to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' return from a torn quad will have to wait until at least Week 2. Pete Carroll on Friday ruled out Adams for the opener against the Rams.
news

Saints' Juwan Johnson aiming to break into 'great' tier of TEs in 2023

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, a sleeper candidate in the 2023 fantasy football landscape, is looking to make a leap in his fourth season in the NFL. 