Eagles center Jason Kelce regrets 'cheap shot' that sparked practice fight with Colts

Franklin did not seem to appreciate what transpired when he addressed the media following the practice session.

"Thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye ... but it's all good," Franklin said, per CBS 4 in Indianapolis. "I might get a chance to look them in the eye on Thursday."

Fights are common in camp practices, and especially in joint practice settings. The competitive and often brutal nature of the sport breeds such conflict, especially in a setting in which no one is keeping score.

This was no different, save for Kelce -- a highly respected veteran leader of the defending NFC champions -- taking off on a full sprint to defend teammate Kenneth Gainwell, whom Franklin reportedly hit slightly after the play was considered dead.

Kelce was asked whether he apologized to Franklin afterward.