Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, place ex-Colts CB on reserve/suspended list

The Eagles added a player on Monday who will not play in 2023.

Philadelphia signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who was subsequently placed on the reserve/suspended list, the team announced.

In late June, Rodgers was one of three players suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Rodgers was a member of the Colts at that time, and Indianapolis waived him immediately after the announcement of his suspension.

Because of his indefinite suspension, this signing amounts to the Eagles stashing Rodgers for the future. He won't occupy a roster spot in 2023 and when the time comes for his reinstatement, Rodgers would return to the Eagles' roster, giving Philadelphia another young cornerback.

Stashing is nothing new to the NFL. Last season, the Jaguars acquired suspended receiver Calvin Ridley from the Falcons, knowing eventually he'd be reinstated and offer value to a team planning ahead. Ridley has since been reinstated and is expected to play a key role in Jacksonville's offense in 2023.