Eagles' Haason Reddick reveling in journey to Super Bowl LVII after early career struggles: 'I'm here, baby'

Fast-forward to the first quarter of the 2023 NFC Championship Game, where Reddick officially proved to any remaining doubters that they'd given up on him too early. Reddick barreled through blockers toward San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, striking the passer's arm and forcing a fumble that proved to be more pivotal than a simple turnover.

The hit injured Purdy, significantly affecting the outcome of a game that sent the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Reddick took the podium during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night and reflected on his journey to this point, which certainly wasn't guaranteed.

"It's very satisfying, man," Reddick said. "It lets me know that the work that I've put in in staying along this path, that it wasn't a waste of time. That it wasn't for no reason. It showed that sticking through, I was doing the right thing. That I was doing what I was meant to do."

Reddick arrived in Philadelphia in 2022, just across the Delaware River from where he grew up in Camden, New Jersey, and where he spent his collegiate years at Temple. Like his journey to the Super Bowl, a return to the greater Philadelphia area wasn't guaranteed or even intended, but after the Panthers decided Reddick wouldn't be in their future plans -- even after an 11-sack year in Carolina -- it made plenty of sense to join an Eagles team that felt it was on the precipice of something great.

After recording 23.5 sacks between his last two seasons, Reddick was also on the verge of reaching new heights.