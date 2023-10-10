Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai on quick study Jalen Carter: 'He's a sponge'

So far, Jalen Carter hasn't been credited with a single start for the Philadelphia Eagles.
That's merely a technicality in what's been a sterling debut season for the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 9 overall pick.
The reigning NFC champions have bolstered their already stellar defensive line with Carter, who has emerged as a game-wrecker up front and an early favorite for Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's also proven to be a willing and apt student of the game.
"It's impressive how much he loves football," Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai said of Carter on Tuesday, via team transcript. "He's like a sponge. He's asking for feedback. He's getting coached hard. And even from his peers, he's taking a lot of coaching from his peers, and whoever he can feel like he can get information from, a lot of guys are teaching him."
Carter's play speaks of him being a quick study.
The Eagles' earth-mover has racked up 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four QB hits and 12 tackles through five games and 164 defensive snaps (just 51% of the Eagles' defensive plays). In Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, Carter had a monster game of four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, a pair of QB hits and four QB pressures. He's had at least four pressures in each game, per Next Gen Stats. All told, Carter has racked up 25 pressures – nine more than any other rookie defensive tackle in their first five games during the Next Gen era.
"We obviously see the kind of player he is and that he can be and continues to grow in that role and continues to keep doing better and better every week," Desai said. "There are things he keeps improving on."
He'll look to keep improving on his statistics in an opportune Week 6 matchup as the undefeated Eagles (5-0) face the host Jets (2-3), who've been besieged by injuries on the offensive line and lost standout Alijah Vera-Tucker for the season this week.
Carter was a controversial figure entering this year's draft. Many prognosticated that Carter, who was seen early in the pre-draft process as a potential top-five pick, would fall out of the top 10 due to off-field concerns. Those concerns stemmed from him being booked and released March 1 on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing following an investigation into a fatal Jan. 15 car crash. Carter subsequently pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and to complete a state-approved defensive driving course.
So far in Carter's rookie campaign, talk has centered on his on-field performance and it's been rave reviews from Week 1 on.
"He's a sponge, wants to keep getting better, keep being a big part of this defense and impacting and he's taking ownership," Desai said.
The 21-year-old is making an impact regardless of age or experience. His excellent play is energizing the rest of the Eagles' all-star cast of defenders.
"In terms of ripple effect, anytime somebody makes a play, it's an amplifier, energy," Desai said. "It brings a tremendous amount of energy to the rest of the guys on the squad and he's a guy that's been making plays."