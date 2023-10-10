Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai on quick study Jalen Carter: 'He's a sponge'

He'll look to keep improving on his statistics in an opportune Week 6 matchup as the undefeated Eagles (5-0) face the host Jets (2-3), who've been besieged by injuries on the offensive line and lost standout ﻿Alijah Vera-Tucker﻿ for the season this week.

Carter was a controversial figure entering this year's draft. Many prognosticated that Carter, who was seen early in the pre-draft process as a potential top-five pick, would fall out of the top 10 due to off-field concerns. Those concerns stemmed from him being booked and released March 1 on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing following an investigation into a fatal Jan. 15 car crash. Carter subsequently pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and to complete a state-approved defensive driving course.

So far in Carter's rookie campaign, talk has centered on his on-field performance and it's been rave reviews from Week 1 on.

"He's a sponge, wants to keep getting better, keep being a big part of this defense and impacting and he's taking ownership," Desai said.

The 21-year-old is making an impact regardless of age or experience. His excellent play is energizing the rest of the Eagles' all-star cast of defenders.