Eagles' culture, Kareem Hunt's challenge, Vikings' confidence

"I trust the guys on this team to handle players," Pederson said this week. "Everybody has a past. Everybody has a past and, as hard as it is probably for you all to sit here and believe that, I was in the situation where we brought in a player and there were reports of character issues and all kinds of things. And you know what? The guys rallied around him and there was not one issue with this player. And we went on to win a Super Bowl."