Eagles' Chip Kelly gets good look at promising Utah corner

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly and a large group of defensive backs coaches -- were present for Utah's pro day on Thursday, when 13 Utes worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Wide receiver Dres Anderson (6-foot-1 3/8, 188 pounds) is still recovering from a knee issue and has scheduled a workout for April 14. Anderson is the son of Willie "Flipper" Anderson, who played 10 seasons at wide receiver in the NFL.
Wide receiver Kaelin Clay (5-9 1/4, 195) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 and 4.47 seconds, and then stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Clay was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a return specialist after returning one kickoff and three punts for touchdowns in 2014.
Defensive end Nate Orchard (6-3 3/8, 250) had a good pro day workout, but the consensus is that he will have a hard time in the NFL being a rush/drop outside linebacker. His best position at the next level appears to be as a defensive end with his hand in the ground rushing the passer.
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi (6-5 3/4, 340) had a 27-inch vertical jump, 8-foot-3 broad jump and 4.89-second 20-yard short shuttle time, and then stood on the rest of his combine numbers. He has 34 1/2-inch arms, and his best NFL position is probably at guard.
Cornerback Eric Rowe (6-0 1/8, 203) stood on his numbers from the combine, which were outstanding (he was among the top performers in his position group in every drill). Rowe had a very good pro day workout, justifying Kelly being there (given the Eagles' glaring need at the position). The 2014 season was Rowe's first at cornerback after having played safety prior. He had a slow start to the season due to an injury. However, he's come alive during the draft season, having a very good combine and pro day.
Defensive end Greg Reese (6-4 3/8, 275) ran the 40 in 5.0 and 4.96 seconds. He had a 29 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-9 broad jump. Reese ran the short shuttle in 4.62 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.77 seconds. He also performed 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Reese looks like a priority free-agent possibility for a team following the conclusion of the 2015 NFL Draft.
NFL scouts on hand for Utah's pro day were very happy with how well-organized the event was.