Eagles' Chip Kelly gets good look at promising Utah corner

Cornerback Eric Rowe (6-0 1/8, 203) stood on his numbers from the combine, which were outstanding (he was among the top performers in his position group in every drill). Rowe had a very good pro day workout, justifying Kelly being there (given the Eagles' glaring need at the position). The 2014 season was Rowe's first at cornerback after having played safety prior. He had a slow start to the season due to an injury. However, he's come alive during the draft season, having a very good combine and pro day.