Dwayne Haskins: Playing for Giants would be dream come true

"I mean, growing up in New Jersey, I grew up a Giants fan, so it would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise," Haskins said during his combine press conference. "(They have) a lot of really great skill players. Either way, when it happens throughout this process, I'm just going to be excited to be in the NFL. Of course New York would be a great spot for me."