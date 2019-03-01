Dwayne Haskins: Playing for Giants would be dream come true

INDIANAPOLIS -- There might just be a perfect match between Dwayne Haskins and the New York Giants.

The G-Men need a successor for Eli Manning, and Haskins, who's considered the top quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft by some evaluators, made clear on Friday that he'd love to end up with the franchise. The former Ohio State QB, who grew up just about an hour away from the Meadowlands in Highland Park, N.J., will meet with the club on Friday night at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I mean, growing up in New Jersey, I grew up a Giants fan, so it would be a dream come true as far as being able to go back home where my family is and play for that franchise," Haskins said during his combine press conference. "(They have) a lot of really great skill players. Either way, when it happens throughout this process, I'm just going to be excited to be in the NFL. Of course New York would be a great spot for me."

Plenty of analysts like the fit, as well. Haskins lands with the Giants at No. 6 overall in most of the mock drafts posted to NFL.com. The team picking directly after the Giants -- the Jaguars -- are another potential suitor. Haskins has already met with them here in Indy.

"It went great. It was a really good conversation," Haskins said of his meeting with Jacksonville. "I had a lot of fun with the coaches and Tom Coughlin asking a lot of questions about my character and how I was as a leader. I thought I answered them pretty well."

Haskins said he's also met with the Raiders (who hold Picks 4, 24 and 27) and Saints (who don't have a first-round pick) at the combine. The Giants are among the eight team meetings Haskins has scheduled for Friday night.

He plans to throw in front of NFL executives, coaches and scouts on Saturday, when quarterbacks will work out at Lucas Oil Stadium.

