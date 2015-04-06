Duke vs. Wisconsin: Who has better 2015 NFL Draft prospects?

Published: Apr 06, 2015 at 06:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Wisconsin and Duke clash Monday night with the NCAA basketball national championship at stake, and the NCAA's elite teams on the hardwood will have their share of contributions for the 2015 NFL Draft, as well. Which will have the stronger presence in the draft?

» Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects in 2015 NFL Draft

Give that edge to Wisconsin. Not only is running back Melvin Gordon the only likely first-round pick between the schools, but offensive tackle Rob Havenstein is a likely second-day choice who NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein believes "has the tools to be a starting right tackle." Duke's top prospect, guard Laken Tomlinson, figures to be picked between Gordon and Havenstein.

Here are the top draft prospects from both schools, ranked in the order they'll likely be selected in the April 30-May 2 draft:

1. Melvin Gordon, RB, Wisconsin

The undisputed top prospect between these two schools, Gordon could be an instant impact in the backfield for a number of teams who are in need at the position, including the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, and Dallas Cowboys. He's already made pre-draft visits to at least two of those teams. If Gordon goes ahead of Georgia's Todd Gurley, he'll be the first running back drafted in the first round since three were picked in 2012.

2. Laken Tomlinson, G, Duke

As surely as Gordon is the best prospect on either the Wisconsin or Duke roster, Tomlinson is the second-best. A bullish guard with four years of starting experience in college, Tomlinson's performance at the Senior Bowl helped establish him as one of the draft's elite guard prospects. NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock views Tomlinson as the third-best interior lineman available, behind only two first-round candidates.

3. Rob Havenstein, OT, Wisconsin

Havenstein is a massive tackle (6-7, 321 pounds) who projects better on the right side than the left in the NFL. Like Tomlinson, Havenstein was a longtime starter at the college level and blocks with more brute force than athleticism. NFL Media analyst Charles Davis sees Havenstein as a second-day draft choice and placed him on the draft's All-Underrated team.

4. Jamison Crowder, WR, Duke

A 5-foot-9, 174-pound dynamo who can take short passes a long way and return kicks and punts as well, Crowder will bring some excitement wherever he goes. Unfortunately for him, he'll be stuck behind a lengthy line of talented wide receivers who are bigger, stronger, and just as fast or faster. As such, his draft party could last awhile.

5. Takoby Cofield, OT, Duke

Figure Cofield to be a late-round pick or an undrafted free-agent pickup, primarily because of his slow footwork.

Notable: Two other Wisconsin draft prospects, tight end Sam Arneson and offensive guard Kyle Costigan, decided not to pursue a pro football career.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE