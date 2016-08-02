Duke Johnson, Isaiah Crowell are fantasy draft values

In 12-team leagues this summer, Johnson is coming off the board late in the sixth round. His role, at least early on, should be similar to the one he played last season as a change-of-pace and passing-down back. He will occasionally be split out wide too if the Browns are savvy enough to use his talents to their advantage. If the unavoidable comparisons to Giovani Bernard are anywhere close to accurate, fantasy owners who take Duke in Round 6 would be getting a fantastic bargain. Unfortunately, the Browns offense probably won't be as productive as Cincinnati's has been under Jackson's watch, which should not come as a surprise to anyone. There is also a chance that Johnson sees added opportunities as a rusher or at least more than he did last season. It's worth noting that Johnson's success in the red zone as a rookie was far from ideal -- he netted nine yards on 10 rush attempts in the red area.