DT Javon Hargrave: NFC Championship 'would have been a different game' if Brock Purdy didn't get injured

"Trust me, we've seen the film on Brock escaping. We knew it was going to be a challenge trying to get to him, so it would have been, definitely, a different game if he had stayed up."

Purdy suffered a UCL injury on the first series that ultimately required offseason surgery. Then, Johnson suffered a concussion on a hit with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. With no emergency third QB available, Purdy reentered the game but couldn't throw much (two short passes the rest of the way), relegating the Niners' offense to predictable runs.

Who knows how the game would have played out had Purdy stayed healthy, but it surely would have been a more entertaining playoff game than the dull, perfunctory result the world watched. Instead, a hyped matchup between the two best teams in the NFC was over midway through the third quarter.