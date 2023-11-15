DT Javon Hargrave: 49ers let guard down after 5-0 start

The Niners narrowly lost in Cleveland on a missed field goal, and Purdy's interception luck ran out in losses to Minnesota and Cincinnati. But key pieces returning (Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel) after the bye and adding Chase Young at the trade deadline got San Franciso back on track in a big way.

Kyle Shanahan's club played perfect complementary football Sunday, with the defense dominating the line of scrimmage, discombobulating Trevor Lawrence, and the offense racking up 437 total yards.

"We were a little fed up," Hargrave said. "We felt it. I think the bye was a good time for us, just to get away and get our minds right. When we got back in the building, everybody just felt it with everybody.

"It was just time. I think that's how it was from the first snap of the game until the last snap. Everybody was just hungry. I feel like that's going to be the mindset from here on out."