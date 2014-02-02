Drake photographed wearing shirt featuring Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel is staying away from the Super Bowl XLVIII festivities, but he did make an appearance, in a way, in New York City this weekend.
In yet another sign of the mutual admiration between Drake and the former Texas A&M quarterback, the rapper, who was showing off Manziel-inspired custom jerseys a week ago, was photographed wearing a shirt bearing Manziel's likeness at a New York City nightclub.
This photo of Drake wearing the shirt was posted by the Twitter account of wordonroad.net, a Drake fan website:
The inspiration for the shirt is apparently a photo of Johnny being Johnny during a spring break trip last year, which conflicts just a bit with the more subdued approach Manziel appears to be taking this offseason. Regardless, Manziel is already the type of superstar that is in the limelight even when he tries to keep his distance from it.