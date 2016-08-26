Drafting wide receiver-heavy in fantasy: why it works

The proliferation of the backfield committee has made the running back position more unpredictable and volatile in fantasy football than ever before, and the position's margin for error grows ever smaller as teams call less running plays with each passing season. This is likely just one of the reasons for Draft Sharks analyst Jared Smola's findings in his recent study on 2015 running back production that "RB2 and RB3 production appears to be declining, while RB4 and RB5+ production is increasing." We can also take this as an example of how the running backs later on in the draft can benefit more from the chaos we know will come from an NFL season. When starters go down or roles change, it is those rushers taken late in drafts or off the waiver wire that will assume fantasy starting roles. Receiving backs that go later in drafts also get a boost to their fantasy floors from the chaos of their teams losing often and giving them game scripts to be more productive (see: Riddick, Theo).