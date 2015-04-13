Draft stock watch: Ranking teams' interest in Jameis Winston

With private workouts and visits to various NFL club facilities filling the March and April calendars of Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, the 2015 NFL Draft's top two quarterbacks couldn't be busier trying to sell their merits as top-end first-round draft picks. Here is a look at some of the teams believed to have the highest interest in each, and how they've shown it:
**Why the Buccaneers could pass:** At three organizational tiers -- head coach, general manager and owner -- the
Buccaneers have expressed confidence in Winston's character. If that's all a smokescreen and there are real concerns about his maturity, perhaps the Bucs could take a defensive player or trade down to get Mariota.
**When Winston visited:** Tampa Bay officials checked out
a Winston workout at FSU on April 8. He also
visited the Buccaneers' facility in early March.
**Why the Titans could pass:**
The club has expressed some optimism for second-year pro
Zach Mettenberger. If that optimism is genuine, and the club is crazy about USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams, why add another quarterback?
**When Winston visited:** The
Titans
brought Winston to Nashville for a pre-draft visit on April 11, and went to FSU for
a private workout as well.
**Why the Jets could pass:** If he falls that far, they couldn't. Why might they pass on a trade-up opportunity? The price of moving up could be prohibitive, not to mention the circus any off-field problems for Winston would be if they occurred in the Big Apple.
**When Winston visited:** Although the date is unclear, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport confirmed Winston has
a pre-draft visit pending with the
Jets. New coach Todd Bowles also confirmed the club
will put Winston through a private workout.
More Winston draft buzz: NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks names the very three teams above as the three best draft fits for Winston. ... The Chicago Bears -- owners of the No. 7 overall draft selection -- will host Winston for a visit on April 15-16. ... The St. Louis Rams, who hold the No. 10 pick and traded for quarterback Nick Foles in the offseason, are headed to FSU for a private workout with Winston. ... Former NFL coach Steve Mariucci got a chance to put Winston on the white board, and came away raving about his understanding of the game.
