 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft stock watch: Ranking teams' interest in Jameis Winston

Published: Apr 13, 2015 at 08:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

With private workouts and visits to various NFL club facilities filling the March and April calendars of Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, the 2015 NFL Draft's top two quarterbacks couldn't be busier trying to sell their merits as top-end first-round draft picks. Here is a look at some of the teams believed to have the highest interest in each, and how they've shown it:

Why the Buccaneers are a good fit: The Buccaneers desperately need a franchise quarterback who can turn the offense around and deliver big numbers with Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans on the outside. Winston gives them the best chance for one, and he could do it in short order. 

 **Why the Buccaneers could pass:** At three organizational tiers -- head coach, general manager and owner -- the 
 Buccaneers have expressed confidence in Winston's character. If that's all a smokescreen and there are real concerns about his maturity, perhaps the Bucs could take a defensive player or trade down to get Mariota. 

 **When Winston visited:** Tampa Bay officials checked out 
 a Winston workout at FSU on April 8. He also 
 visited the Buccaneers' facility in early March. 
</content:power-ranking>

Why the Titans are a good fit: If the Buccaneers were to shock the league and pass on Winston, he'd be hard for coach Ken Whisenhunt to pass on. There is plenty of uncertainty at quarterback in Tennessee, and Winston could make the offense instantly better. 

 **Why the Titans could pass:** 
 The club has expressed some optimism for second-year pro 
 Zach Mettenberger. If that optimism is genuine, and the club is crazy about USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams, why add another quarterback? 

 **When Winston visited:** The 
 Titans 
 brought Winston to Nashville for a pre-draft visit on April 11, and went to FSU for 
 a private workout as well. 
</content:power-ranking>

Why the Jets are a good fit: Patience in Geno Smith is understandably wearing thin with the fan base, even if a new coaching staff buys him some fresh capital. Winston falling to No. 6 seems extremely unlikely, so if New York wants him, a trade-up would almost certainly be necessary. 

 **Why the Jets could pass:** If he falls that far, they couldn't. Why might they pass on a trade-up opportunity? The price of moving up could be prohibitive, not to mention the circus any off-field problems for Winston would be if they occurred in the Big Apple. 

 **When Winston visited:** Although the date is unclear, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport confirmed Winston has 
 a pre-draft visit pending with the 
 Jets. New coach Todd Bowles also confirmed the club 
 will put Winston through a private workout. 
</content:power-ranking>

More Winston draft buzz: NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks names the very three teams above as the three best draft fits for Winston. ... The Chicago Bears -- owners of the No. 7 overall draft selection -- will host Winston for a visit on April 15-16. ... The St. Louis Rams, who hold the No. 10 pick and traded for quarterback Nick Foles in the offseason, are headed to FSU for a private workout with Winston. ... Former NFL coach Steve Mariucci got a chance to put Winston on the white board, and came away raving about his understanding of the game.

Latest news or analysis:
» Jeremiah: Winston better fit for Titans than Buccaneers
» Scout: Winston, Mariota best QB prospects since Andrew Luck
» Winston teased with crab legs at Tampa charity event
» Winston adds interest from Jets, Rams to his April calendar
» Winston not ready to be NFL player off field, his attorney says

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 