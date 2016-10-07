Doug Pederson perfect for Eagles; realities of London expansion

A day before the game, Colts owner Jim Irsay told a small group of us after an event in central London that he expects a franchise in London before 2025. He then laid out what needs to be done to make that happen. First, the right owner needs to be put in place -- and, as a fellow owner, it's up to him to ensure that happens. The owner must be someone who understands the NFL but also can capitalize on the untapped fan and endorsement market overseas. Irsay believes that owner will have to take a risk with a large amount of money -- several billion dollars -- but can almost double the value of that franchise within a decade.