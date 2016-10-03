Nigel Bradham arrested on suspicion of having firearm at airport

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm through an airport, the Miami-Dade Police Dept. confirmed to NFL.com.

According to the police report, a loaded firearm was discovered in a backpack belonging to Bradham as he tried to pass through a TSA security checkpoint at Miami International Airport on Sunday. The concealed weapon was discovered after the backpack passed through an X-ray machine, the report states.

Bradham had a concealed weapon permit in his possession at the time of his arrest, and officers determined there was no intent on his part to carry the weapon through a secured area. He told police he forgot the firearm was in his backpack, according to the report. Police arrested Bradham rather than citing him or making him sign a promise to appear in court document because he was out on bond related to an arrest in July.

Bradham was released from jail after posting bond a short time later on the second-degree misdemeanor charge.

"We are aware of the report regarding Nigel Bradham," the Eagles said in a statement "We have been in communication with Nigel and the authorities regarding the situation. As it is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

It marks Bradham's second arrest in less than three months. In July, Miami Beach police arrested Bradham on suspicion of battery/aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident that occurred at a Miami hotel, according to Miami-Dade County Court and police records.

Bradham, 27, signed a two-year deal with the Eagles in March. He's recorded 10 tackles and an interception in three games this season. In 11 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2015, Bradham recorded 59 tackles and a sack.