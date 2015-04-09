Dorial Green-Beckham compared to Julio Jones, Plaxico Burress

Wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham is one of the draft's most polarizing prospects: He has a tremendous upside, but he has a history of off-field issues.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah is high on Green-Beckham's on-field talents, ranking him as the No. 24 player in the draft, but Jeremiah admitted Thursday on the NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" that teams "have to get comfortable with all the issues he's had off the field."
Fellow analyst Charles Davis compared Green-Beckham -- who measured 6-foot-5 1/8 and 237 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine -- to current Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones and former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress.
The Jones comparison, Davis said, was because of Green-Beckham's "size, physicality, explosiveness, (ability) to get to the football and create big plays downfield."
The Burress comparison: "Size and ability to go over the top of defensive backs." In basketball terms, Davis says, Green-Beckham possesses "the ability to play above the rim."
Fellow analyst Curtis Conway, a former NFL wide receiver, said Green-Beckham is one of the top five wide receivers in this draft and also said that had he stayed in school for the 2015 season, he might have been the No. 1 receiver in the 2016 draft.
Conway said Green-Beckham is "elusive" despite his size and has "impressive strength." He also is wowed by Green-Beckham's catch radius: "Just put it in his area, he will be able to come down with the ball."
Jeremiah said that despite Green-Beckham's issues, "I'd keep an eye on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round."
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.