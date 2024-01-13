Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle active for wild-card game vs. Chiefs

Though there's hardly a dearth of speedy talent at the Dolphins' disposal, having Mostert to complement rookie De’Von Achane in the backfield and Waddle lining up opposite Tyreek Hill has been a formula for Miami success.

Waddle posted his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season to begin his career and Mostert, who earned his first Pro Bowl bid, posted his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns.

It will be arduous for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense to get heated up on Saturday, but their chances will be far better with Waddle and Mostert back in action.