Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle active for wild-card game vs. Chiefs

Published: Jan 13, 2024 at 06:48 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Miami's scoring machine will have its full arsenal of skill players back for Super Wild Card Weekend.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are each active for Miami's playoff opener against the host Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.

As Mostert and Waddle hit the wintery wonderland that is a Arrowhead Stadium, it will be a welcomed return for Miami after each of the speedsters missed the last two games -- both losses for the Dolphins.

Waddle's been dealing with an ankle sprain, while Mostert's been hobbled by knee and ankle ailments. Both were questionable for Saturday, but it was expected that they would play.

Though there's hardly a dearth of speedy talent at the Dolphins' disposal, having Mostert to complement rookie De’Von Achane in the backfield and Waddle lining up opposite Tyreek Hill has been a formula for Miami success.

Waddle posted his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season to begin his career and Mostert, who earned his first Pro Bowl bid, posted his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns.

It will be arduous for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense to get heated up on Saturday, but their chances will be far better with Waddle and Mostert back in action.

The sixth-seeded Dolphins (11-6) kick off against the No. 3 Chiefs (11-6) at 8:10 p.m. ET Saturday.

