Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Saints RB Alvin Kamara win 'The Catch' competition

The first catch of the day came courtesy of Kamara, who reeled in a mahi mahi. Later in the afternoon, the team added to their total when Kamara, Mostert and Toby Berthelot hooked three sailfish at once.

"Chaos, organized chaos," Kamara said of the moment, via the SFC social media. "It was great. A lot of moving parts but you know I think we did it effortlessly. Raheem was on there and he was fighting for his life, I was fighting for my life for a second."