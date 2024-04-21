Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Saints RB Alvin Kamara win 'The Catch' competition

On a sunny day off the coast of Florida, it was a Dolphin and his teammate who reeled in the afternoon's top prize.
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up to win this year's edition of the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Sunday. The event took place along the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and featured a total of 14 NFL stars split into pairs. The CBS Sports Network broadcast also featured commentary from Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.
Working alongside SFC anglers Toby Berthelot and Jaselyn Berthelot, Kamara and Mostert's "Team Rising Son's" collected 500 points for a resounding victory over the other boats.
The first catch of the day came courtesy of Kamara, who reeled in a mahi mahi. Later in the afternoon, the team added to their total when Kamara, Mostert and Toby Berthelot hooked three sailfish at once.
"Chaos, organized chaos," Kamara said of the moment, via the SFC social media. "It was great. A lot of moving parts but you know I think we did it effortlessly. Raheem was on there and he was fighting for his life, I was fighting for my life for a second."
"Yeah, I was a little nervous, because I felt like I was the last one on the reel, so I just tried to do my best to make sure that we had the three-peat, you know?" Mostert added.
The SFC's billfish catch-and-release scoring system distributes points based on species, with Team Rising Son's earning 100 points for each of their four total billfish catches, and an extra 25 points apiece for four bonus fish.
Second place went to Browns tight end David Njoku and Bengals defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson of "Team Quantified" after their 350-point finish.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Buccaneers running back Rachaad White had 300 points for a third place finish as part of "Team Harvey."
"Team Lifeline," which included brothers defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Quincy Williams of the Jets, finished fourth with 250 points.
Eagles cornerback James Bradberry and defensive lineman Jalen Carter finished in fifth place with 225 points with "Team Lights Out."
"Team Gypsea," which consisted of last year's champion in free-agent RB Dalvin Cook alongside his brother Bills RB James Cook, finished sixth with 200 points.
Pass rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Giants rounded out the leaderboard with 100 points for "Team T-Zero."
SFC's "The Catch" raises money for the Coast Guard Foundation, which supports active U.S. Coast Guard members, veterans and their families through investments that support families, bolster unit morale and honor the Coast Guard's national mission.