Around the NFL

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater: Both QBs have been 'explicitly explained their roles and expectations'

Published: Mar 28, 2022 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater raised some eyebrows after signing in South Beach when he declined to discuss whether the coaching staff defined his role.

The implication from the veteran's non-response was that perhaps Miami viewed Bridgewater as someone who could usurp Tua Tagovailoa's starting job.

At the NFL's Annual League Meeting on Monday, coach Mike McDaniel made it clear that Bridgewater was signed as the backup, not to compete with Tua for the starting gig.

"Around the Combine, I was describing specifically what I thought Tua really needed in support with a backup quarterback," McDaniel said. "Unbeknownst to you guys, I was quite literally describing Teddy Bridgewater at the time, just not using his name. So, both players have (been) explicitly explained their roles and expectations. For that room to be their best, they need to know that."

From McDaniel's perspective, clearly defining the roles allows the team to support Tagovailoa as the starter and team leader without the specter of speculation hanging overhead.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, McDaniel's exact quote on what the team was looking for to support Tua was: "When you're looking for a No. 2 quarterback, there's two things: You want him to benefit the starting quarterback while the starting quarterback is the starting quarterback and empower him with how they approach their daily game plan responsibilities, how they develop when they're training in the offseason. But you also want a guy that can win games should the starter go down. So, a veteran backup is definitely in our discussions, but it's the best player that we can find in whatever avenue and move forward from there."

That pretty well defines Bridgewater, who is 33-30 in his career as a starter and has shown the ability to run a functional offense. The upside with Teddy isn't there, but he's a solid distributor who can get the ball to the playmakers' hands, even if he doesn't operate an explosive show.

McDaniel has been clear from the start that he views Tua as his starter and believes the QB has the talent to improve in Year 3. The Dolphins spent the offseason doing all they could to buffer the young quarterback, including signing left tackle Terron Armstead to a big contract and trading for Tyreek Hill.

The messaging from Miami has been clear: It's Tua's job.

If he loses it due to injury or ineffectivness, then Bridgewater will be there to pick up the pieces.

As for the unceasing rumors that the Dolphins are attempting to make a trade for Tom Brady this season, McDaniel called the gossip "fake news."

Related Content

news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not a fan of OT rule changes: 'I don't fear sudden death'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who sits on the league's competition committee, told reporters Monday that he is not a fan of adjusted the rules to overtime.
news

Titans want to sign WR A.J. Brown long-term: 'A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said Sunday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that sides have had only preliminary talks on a contract extension but expect to ramp things up as the summer progresses.
news

Giants' John Mara on Barkley: 'We're not shopping Saquon' 

Saquon Barkley's future in New York has been at the forefront of questions surrounding the new brass' rebuild this season, with GM Joe Schoen noting he's willing to consider trading the former first-round running back. However, Giants co-owner John Mara tossed water on the conversation Sunday.
news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'There's no real ceiling' on ways to involve Tyreek Hill

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel couldn't believe Tyreek Hill was available. Now that Hill's on his team, McDaniel is exploring all the ways the Pro Bowl WR could be utilized.
news

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett communicates 'nonstop' with Russell Wilson: 'We're joined at the hip'

The Broncos had been in search of a QB for years. Russell Wilson was looking for a new NFL home for at least a year. That explains the pure joy emanating out of Denver in the aftermath of their alliance. First-year HC Nathaniel Hackett said he and his new QB are already in constant communication.
news

Frank Reich: 'Unfair' to make Carson Wentz 'the scapegoat' for Colts' disappointing season

Colts head coach Frank Reich isn't pointing the finger at Carson Wentz for the Colts' woes in 2021 despite trading the QB away this offseason.
news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: Trading WR Davante Adams 'tough for me personally'

Speaking with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, the Packers head coach opened up about the team trading star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to the Raiders.
news

Colts coach Frank Reich on acquiring QB Matt Ryan: 'We needed each other'

Colts HC Frank Reich describes the process of acquiring Matt Ryan, who is the Colts' fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'would've turned over every stone' for a QB had Tom Brady stayed retired

Tom Brady was always the apple of Bruce Arians' eye this offseason. But if the legendary quarterback was going to remain retired, the Buccaneers were prepared to go all-in on acquiring another starter. The process, in fact, had already begun.
news

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: 'We want to evolve'

As Josh Allen prepares for his fifth NFL season, his coach expects him to continue improving. Sean McDermott also wants his superstar QB to do it in a slightly different manner. That is, he wants Allen to run less.
news

Raiders' Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is 'dangerous' for opposing QBs

Newly signed Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ and it was part of his decision to play in Las Vegas. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW