Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel lauds RB Raheem Mostert for how he's handled 'ton of noise' this offseason

The 31-year-old has been overlooked amid rumors regarding signing Cook, who went to the New York Jets, and trading for Taylor and Jacobs, who remain with their squads. Achane has drawn more preseason hype it would seem, also.

Mostert has handled himself well, by McDaniel's account – on and off the field.

"We're in a very fortunate business to be able to do the things we do on the stage we do and be compensated the way we are," McDaniel said. "However, it comes at a cost, and that's a lot of people having opinions that directly or indirectly relate to you, and you can't control that at all. I think the sooner that you open your eyes to that, the better. So, to have a guy like Raheem, who I've had such a cool journey with, and to watch him work, is the exact thing that you have to do in this business at some point in time."

On a Dolphins offense that offers speed aplenty in the backfield and receiving corps, Mostert fit in splendidly in 2022 and figures to do so again in 2023.

Thus, it had to be puzzling for the veteran back to hear all the rumblings about Miami aiming to bring in bigger-name backs.

"Look, we're all earning our day to day and not entitled to anything, and he shows exactly that with how he carries himself," McDaniel said. "I'm so proud of him as a professional. Just another reason why I have such a strong human connection with that player."