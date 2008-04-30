Divisional draft recap: AFC West

The Chiefs and Raiders dominated the headlines on draft day. Kansas City had a bevy of picks following the trade of defensive end Jared Allen. Oakland made, perhaps, the most talked-about pick in the first round of the draft. The Broncos made some solid moves to shore up key areas. The Chargers didn't have a lot of picks, but were very clever in how they addressed their needs.
Safest pick: Defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey (Chiefs). Kansas City did not have to make a move up the board, and it might end up with the most dominant player in the draft.
Riskiest pick: Running back Darren McFadden (Raiders). The Raiders passed up Dorsey, but McFadden has the potential to be a star in the league.
Best Day 2 value: Running back Jacob Hester (Chargers). The Chargers traded a second-round pick next season in order to take Hester, who can play fullback and backup LaDainian Tomlinson at tailback.
AFC West draft recaps
The Broncos addressed all of their concerns despite not having a third-round pick. Denver answered a huge need when it acquired defensive tackle Dewayne Robertson from the Jets early last week. Carlton Powers could be a servicable backup. The offensive line, in need of a boost, got it from tackle Ryan Clady (first round) and guard Kory Lichtensteiger (third round). Receiver Eddie Royal will replace Javon Walker, and look for running back Ryan Torain to be another in a long line of mid- to late-round finds at running back.
See Denver's complete draft
The Chiefs had a lot of questions on their offensive and defensive lines, which they answered in the first round. Glenn Dorsey gives the team a huge presence at defensive tackle. Guard Branden Albert could be one of the best offensive linemen to come out of the draft. Cornerback Brandon Flowers will be a welcome addition to an aging defensive backfield. Kansas City susprised some by not drafting a quarterback, but the team appears content with Brodie Croyle at the helm.
See Kansas City's complete draft
Some will question if the Raiders really addressed a need by taking running back Darren McFadden with the No. 4 overall selection. But scoring touchdowns is a need for every team. The Raiders were active in free agency, addressing some of their more obvious needs. The team used only a sixth-round pick to add depth to the offensive and defensive lines, which many felt were the team's most glaring needs. That decision was a bit of a surprise. Seventh-round pick Chaz Schilens brings in some much-needed speed.
See Oakland's complete draft
There were not a lot of needs for a team that has won 25 games over the last two seasons. Running back Jacob Hester could replace Michael Turner, who left in free agency for Atlanta, or he could line up as a fullback. The Chargers led the NFL in interceptions last season, but Antoine Cason will provide some depth at cornerback. The offensive and defensive lines could have used some depth, but the team, lacking picks, didn't draft a lineman until taking offensive tackle Corey Clark in the seventh round.
See San Diego's complete draft