Divisional draft recap: AFC West

Some will question if the Raiders really addressed a need by taking running back Darren McFadden with the No. 4 overall selection. But scoring touchdowns is a need for every team. The Raiders were active in free agency, addressing some of their more obvious needs. The team used only a sixth-round pick to add depth to the offensive and defensive lines, which many felt were the team's most glaring needs. That decision was a bit of a surprise. Seventh-round pick Chaz Schilens brings in some much-needed speed.

