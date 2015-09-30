Devonta Freeman, Joseph Randle are great trade bait

Jeremy Hill & C.J. Anderson, RBs: Call these the betting on talent/opportunity trade targets. I still think Hill is a game-changing back, but right now, as I said on the latest podcast episode, his confidence is shot. I think he took the benching and fumbles too hard, and isn't running with the same tenacity and swagger we saw last year. The guy who I described this offseason as "a threat to take it to the house any time he touches the football" if given enough space, isn't getting the space or running with that same vigor that had me in awe a few months ago. Now, this is all conjecture based on my film study, but I believe in Hill, and the Bengals offense, which is why I'm advocating trading for him. His owner has undoubtedly become frustrated with Hill's lack of production, which makes now the time to strike. All it should take for Hill is one more good game, or to string together a couple of long runs before he re-emerges as the fantasy stud we all expected him to be. Same goes for C.J. Anderson, who ran really well to close out the 2014 season. I think the problems limiting Anderson's production have been numerous, ranging from a patchwork offensive line (the Broncos lost Ryan Clady in May to a torn ACL), to an ill-suited offense (Manning running Kubiak's scheme) to injuries (Anderson suffered toe/ankle ailments in Week 1). As the team transitions back to Peyton Manning's style of shotgun/spread football, Anderson should benefit greatly. Don't forget, that's the type of offense he thrived in last season. You can likely trade peanuts for Anderson and Hill right now, and potentially get a top 10 back in return. As we can see from my tweet below, three weeks does not a season make.