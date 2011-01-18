Devlin aiming to follow Flacco from Delaware to NFL

In watching Devlin during his first workout, his poise and patience in the pocket stood out. He didn't appear rattled by rushers in close proximity, and repeatedly delivered the ball before the pocket collapsed. While most of his throws hit his receivers in stride, he had problems connecting on the deep outside routes, which require exceptional arm strength and velocity. Over the next few days, he must start to connect on those throws or scouts will view his arm strength as a liability that could hinder his ability to thrive on the next level.