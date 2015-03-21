Devin Funchess reveals toe injury, works out for Falcons

Michigan's Devin Funchess is one of the more interesting prospects in the 2015 NFL Draft. Some teams see him as a big wide receiver, while others think he is more of a tight end who can flex out wide.
The former Wolverines star didn't quite meet expectations with his production last season as Michigan sputtered to a 5-7 finish. He made 62 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns in 2014, but only one of his TDs came after the season opener. However, Funchess revealed Saturday one factor that might have contributed to the limited production.
"I had a real bad injury on my toe," Funchess said, per the Detroit Free-Press. "I wasn't as explosive and it probably wasn't all the way there going into my training. So I couldn't control any of that. I fought through it the whole season a real bad injury. No one knew about it. ... I was fighting through it for the team."
Funchess said he is not 100 percent recovered from the injury.
"I tore a ligament, cracked some bones off and ripped some cartilage," he said.
The 6-foot-4, 232-pounder had a disappointing 40-yard dash (4.70 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine that had many thinking he would be better suited to play tight end in the NFL. Funchess ran a much better 40 time at his pro day, though, and NFL Media analyst Charles Davis said Friday that he thinks Funchess gave his stock a big boost with his pro-day showing.
Still, with Funchess indicating he's still not 100 percent recovered from the injury, it could be an issue that gives some NFL teams pause.
Reports indicate the team recently worked him out -- even trying him as an H-back -- and it certainly makes sense that they would show interest, as the Falcons could use another pass-catcher.
Funchess is ranked 36th on NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects in this year's draft, so he could be in play for Atlanta in the second round.