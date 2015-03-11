DeVante Parker has met with Vikings, 49ers, Dolphins, Chargers

Parker was the main attraction Wednesday at Louisville's pro day, although he elected to stand on his 40-yard dash time from the NFL Scouting Combine (4.45). Parker did participate in the positional-drills portion of Wednesday's workout, which drew 80 NFL representatives, including Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin and Marvin Lewis, according to the school's Twitter account. While Parker would appeal to all three of those coaches, their teams probably pick too late in the first round to get him. Parker told the Louisville Courier-Journal that he already has had meetings with four other teams.