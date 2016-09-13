Derwin James to miss 5-7 weeks with knee injury

Florida State safety Derwin James will miss five to seven weeks following surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear, Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said Tuesday, leaving FSU without one of the top defensive players in college football for much of the season.
"They sowed it, which is really good for him because they saved every inch of the cartilage," Fisher said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
On Monday, Fisher speculated that James' surgery could potentially keep him out anywhere from two to six weeks, but said he couldn't be sure until after James' surgery. Now, James faces a return somewhere around the worse end of that range. If James is out for five weeks, he'll miss upcoming games against Louisville, South Florida, North Carolina, Miami and Wake Forest. Following the Wake Forest game on Oct. 15, FSU is idle before a crucial home game against Clemson Oct. 29, which would mark seven weeks.
James, only a sophomore, was ranked the No. 19 player in the nation before the season by College Football 24/7. He injured his knee while making a tackle near the sideline in FSU's win over Charleston Southern Saturday. An MRI revealed no structural damage.