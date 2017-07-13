Derwin James: I'm best player in college football

James had a spectacular freshman season in 2015, but tore knee cartilage after just two games last year and missed the remainder of the season following surgery. With just a season plus two games on his resume, however, he enters his junior year with the highest of expectations. Last month, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah evaluated three James game films -- two from 2015 plus his season-opening performance against Ole Miss last year -- and came away impressed. Although Jeremiah wrote that James could stand to improve in a couple of areas, he sees James potentially as a "faster, more athletic version of Kam Chancellor." NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has likened James to a cross between 2017 first-round draft picks Jamal Adams and Reuben Foster.