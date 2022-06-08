Around the NFL

Derek Carr supports Raiders signing Colin Kaepernick: 'I think he'd get along great with our guys'

Nearly two weeks after Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, their franchise quarterback stumped for Kap joining the Silver and Black.

"I don't want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense -- I don't want someone mad at me for saying, 'I think it would be great,' -- but I know him and I would get along great," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "I know we have in the past, and I think we would again. I think for the most part, I think he'd get along great with our guys."

Carr has been with the Raiders since 2014 and Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers during the first three seasons of Carr's career. Prior to that, they shared a season together in the Western Athletic Conference in 2009 -- Carr with Fresno State and Kaepernick with Nevada.

"I remember our days back then, and just watching him and what he did in college and getting to know him and talking to him on the phone," Carr said. "I've told you guys, I've loved my time with him. I think he's a great guy. He's been great to be around. I've enjoyed being around him, talking with him, competing against him."

In his first workout with an individual NFL team since he became a free agent in 2017, Kaepernick reportedly looked impressive in front of Raiders staff on May 25.

Kaepernick hasn't played since he was with the Niners in the 2016 season, during which he peacefully protested police brutality and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem prior to games. Kaepernick went unsigned in the following offseason and has been working toward returning to the league since. He had a free-agent visit with the Seattle Seahawks in May of 2017 and threw in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on April 2.

Though nothing further has come to be in terms of Kaepernick, 34, and the Raiders, he's now been endorsed by their QB1 and team owner.

Mark Davis previously stated this year that Kaepernick "deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms."

Should he find his way onto the Raiders roster, Kaepernick would compete for a spot behind Carr, whose offseason extension expunged any doubts that he was the man for the job in new head coach Josh McDaniels' offense. Elsewhere in the QB room, Kap would join Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens and Chase Garbers.

Kaepernick, in the weeks following his workout at Michigan, made it known he would be OK with signing with a team as a backup, though he underscored that his ultimate goal is to prove he still has the makeup to start in the NFL.

"Yeah. I know I have to find my way back in," Kaepernick said. "So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup that's fine, but that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

It would be a homecoming for the Nevada product, who became a dual-threat QB for the 49ers and a great fit in head coach Jim Harbaugh's offense. Over six NFL seasons with the Niners, Kaepernick completed 1,011 of 1,692 passes (59.8%) for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, and rushed for 2,300 yards on 375 carries for 13 touchdowns.

While the biggest concern with Kaepernick is likely his skillset after so many years away, Carr believes chemistry wouldn't be a problem.

"Him and I would get along great," Carr said.

