Colin Kaepernick working out for Raiders on Wednesday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Kaepernick had a free-agent visit with the Seattle Seahawks in May of 2017, and he recently threw in front of NFL scouts during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on April 2.
Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season, during which he peacefully protested social injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback went unsigned in the following offseason, and has since been steadily working toward finding employment in the league.
